Ogdensburg fire is suspicious, officials say

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Officials say the fire that sent two people out of their burning home in Ogdensburg Sunday is suspicious.

The blaze broke out at 309 Grant Street at 5 a.m. Authorities say the two people inside escaped without injury.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the first floor.

Richard Downey lives in a home situated between the burning house and an apartment building.

“When we came out the door, there was thick black smoke. By the time we got to the apartments next door, whoosh, there was fire,” he said.

The fire not only threatened his home but neighboring properties as well.

St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says several fire departments responded as well as off-duty Ogdensburg firefighters.

“I think we had a total of maybe six departments out between mutual aid and active on there. The fire did spread to the second floor. It was extensive being that the main priority for the members on scene was saving the structures on both sides,” he said.

According to emergency services, the fire was so bad that the second floor fell down to the first.

Because the fire has been deemed suspicious, the Ogdensburg Police Department is asking neighbors to come forward with any home security footage they might have.

“There are certain circumstances in regards to how the fire started that are suspicious in nature. We are currently along with investigators with the fire investigators with the Ogdensburg Fire Department. We are currently following several leads that we do have and we hope to have more information on that later on in the week,” said Sergeant Ryan Polniak, Ogdensburg Police Department.

Officials say it took about 4 hours to contain the blaze.

