Potsdam man accused of strangling, threatening person

Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST
TOWN OF PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old Potsdam man is accused of strangling a person and threatening them with a rifle.

State police arrested Christopher Dihrberg Jr. on Saturday evening following a domestic dispute at a home on West Parishville Road in the town of Parishville.

Troopers said Dihrberg was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical when he placed his hands around the person’s neck.

Dihrberg allegedly left the room, grabbed a rifle and threatened the person with it.

According to police, he put the firearm down and used a pocketknife to slash the sheets near the alleged victim.

Troopers said the person was able to leave the home to report the incident to the police.

Dihrberg was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Parishville Town Court and released under the supervision of probation.

