Rain comes to an end tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers will start to come to an end after midnight as patchy fog starts to develop.

Monday we will see a few snow showers in the higher elevations as highs stay in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a quite day with highs around 40.

Wednesday we will see a 100% of rain as a low pressure system moves through. As we go throughout the day Wednesday temperatures will start to drop which will create a response from Lake Ontario in the afternoon. While we will start to see lake effect rain it will quickly transition to snow by sunset.

Thursday lake effect snow will be on going for the Tug Hill. Highs Thursday will stay in the mid to lower 30s.

Friday lake effect snow will have come to an end by Friday with highs around 40.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.