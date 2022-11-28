Rain comes to an end tonight

By Kris Hudson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers will start to come to an end after midnight as patchy fog starts to develop.

Monday we will see a few snow showers in the higher elevations as highs stay in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a quite day with highs around 40.

Wednesday we will see a 100% of rain as a low pressure system moves through. As we go throughout the day Wednesday temperatures will start to drop which will create a response from Lake Ontario in the afternoon. While we will start to see lake effect rain it will quickly transition to snow by sunset.

Thursday lake effect snow will be on going for the Tug Hill. Highs Thursday will stay in the mid to lower 30s.

Friday lake effect snow will have come to an end by Friday with highs around 40.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Suspicious Death Investigation
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon, victim identified
After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony...
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags.
Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
Morning rain on Black Friday
7-day forecast
Black Friday AM weather
7
Rain in the forecast