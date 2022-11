WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Weather permitting, an outdoor ice rink will return in Watertown.

The city’s Snowtown USA event hopes to transform the roundabout near the entrance to Thompson Park into an ice rink.

The city will also provide blocks of snow in the park for snow sculptures.

Snowtown USA runs from January 13 through 16.

