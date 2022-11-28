Watertown stabbing victim released from hospital, police say

Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man who was stabbed on Mill Street in Watertown Saturday night was treated at a local hospital and released.

Watertown police say the victim, a man in his 20s, underwent surgery at Samaritan Medical Center following the stabbing, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. in front of Standard Auto Parts on Mill Street.

Police say they believe the weapon was a knife. They also believe there is only one suspect and are following leads as the investigation continues.

