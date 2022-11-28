Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Boyd Street
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Boyd Street in Watertown will be closed for a few days.
Crews will be installing water service for Citizen Advocates, which is establishing a mental health urgent care at the former Great American grocery store on State Street.
The work will close Boyd Street from William Street to South Rutland Street starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
Work is expected to be done by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
People who live there will be able to access their driveways.
Drivers are encouraged to use different routes.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.