Watertown man stabbed Saturday night

By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night.

Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.

They say he was taken to Samaritan Medical Center to be treated but the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Police say they are also not able to disclose what type of weapon was used or of any known suspects as this time due to the ongoing investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

