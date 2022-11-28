Your Turn: feedback on homeless money, airman’s hair & historic home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Council is earmarking $25,000 for Jefferson County to help homeless people in the city. Only the mayor is against it. He says city residents shouldn’t have to pay county taxes twice:

Thank God for the others on the council that are doing their best to help.

Karen Fox Combs

It isn’t about compassion. The mayor is doing his job with city funds and property.

Rob Smith

The Pentagon has granted a religious accommodation to allow a Native American airman from the Antwerp area to grow out his hair. As part of the Mohawk Tribe, Airman 1st Class Connor Crawn says the length of hair is spiritually crucial:

Growing hair long over a belief that was established long ago isn’t a reason to make an exception for a rule.

Samuel Potts

So glad to see an acceptance of non-Christian religious beliefs.

Judith Sanford

A historic home is up for auction. John Felt, the namesake of Felts Mills, built the limestone mansion in 1827. The starting bid is $1:

I hope it ends up being lovingly cared for and kept as historically true as possible.

Maureen Gorman

Owning an old house is expensive as hell. Upkeep is a MAJOR expense.

Eric Earley

