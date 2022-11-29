10th Mountain Division Band holiday concerts coming up soon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division Band invites the public to its annual holiday performances.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Knight appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the concerts. The band’s a cappella group also performed. Watch the interview above.

The fourth annual “A North Country Carol: Simple Gifts” concerts will take place on December 9 at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown and on December 10 at the Clayton Opera House.

Both shows start at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the Clayton show must be reserved in advance at https://www.claytonoperahouse.com/box-office-info.html or by calling (315) 686-2200.

