Academic All-Star: Chace Summers

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Chace Summers, a senior at South Jefferson Central School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Chace is at the top of his class. He’s the lead in the upcoming school musical and is a member of the chess club and cheer team.

He’s planning to major in biochemistry and music as he tries to decide whether to become an orthodontist or a music teacher.

