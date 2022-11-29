Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena

Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School.

Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family holiday gatherings. While being misunderstood by many, Ashli allowed her free spirit to lead her path in life. Her heart of gold and generosity towards her family and friends were evident along with her strong sense of humor. While Ashli wasn’t afraid to speak her mind with boldness, courage and fortitude, she was a kind and fearless soul. She was an animal lover, especially of cats. She was an avid painter and loved painting images of flowers and sunsets.

Ashli is survived by her mother, Kim Holloway of Massena; her father, Brian Bernard of Syracuse; her sister Tasha Bernard (David Hurlbut) of Potsdam; her sister Jessica Bernard of Watertown; her brother Brian Bernard of Millerton, PA; her grandfather William Holloway (Shirley) of Ravenna, OH; a nephew and two nieces, Daniel, Sophia and Autumn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandmothers Dianne Holloway and Francis Margittay; her grandfather John Margittay; her uncle Christopher Bernard; her great-aunt Cindy Rushlow; and her great-uncle Irvin Smith.

Private services will be held at the discretion of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

