Carl James “Dad and Poppa” Savage, Sr., 82, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Carl James “Dad and Poppa” Savage, Sr., 82, of Commercial Street, passed away, Sunday, November 27, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on January 6, 1940 at home on Lake Street, Redwood, NY, he was a son of Charles Harvey and Viola L. Dunn Savage and he was a 1958 graduate of Redwood High School.

Carl worked at St. Regis Paper Mill, Deferiet, NY, for a time, and then worked for Burnham & Ingerson Hardware, Theresa, NY, he was owner and operator of C&S Plumbing and also worked for US Garrison Base, 801 Housing, Fort Drum, NY, until retiring in 1987.

He was a member of the Theresa Fire Dept., the former Thousand Island Bluegrass Association and he was active in CB Club.

Carl love bluegrass music, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, crosswords and jumbles in the daily paper, wooden model airplanes, going to camp and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Sadie; seven children, son, Steven and Shirley Bogart, Hammond, NY, son, Carl, Jr., and Kelly Savage, Three Mile Bay, NY, son, Scott Savage, daughter, Cindy and Al Pisarski, daughter, Christy Hansen, son, Mark and Isabelle Savage, daughter, Tara and Barry Leeson, all of Theresa, NY; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Atkinson, Redwood, NY; a brother, Alton Savage, CO; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his parents-in-law, Stanley and Jennie Tibbles Thornton, daughter, Tammy Davis, great-granddaughter, Kate Savage, two brothers, Robert Savage and Douglas Savage, a sister, Kathy Reichel, all passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 2 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Frederica Webb, officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Theresa Fire Dept., following services.

Calling hours will be 12:30- 2pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the Indian River Ambulance Service, PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673, the Theresa Fire Dept. or the Theresa Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, 400 Mill Street, Theresa, NY 13691.

