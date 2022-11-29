Carol J. Allen, 62, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Allen, 62, of Canton died peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Carol was born October 17, 1960 in Canton, a daughter of the late Royce and Eunice (Brabaw) Corbine. She graduated from Knox-Memorial Central School. In April of 1979, Carol was married to Dale T. “Tim” Allen. Over the years Carol worked several jobs, she owned and operated the Sugar Bowl II diner in Madrid and was a Table Dealer at the Akwesasne’ Mohawk Casino until she retired due to health issues. Carol enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling to flea markets, gardening, diamond painting and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Christopher (Sarah) Allen and Mark (Lyndsay) Allen; two step-sons, Timothy (Julie) Allen and Joseph (Carmen) Allen; 11 grandchildren; four brothers, Scott Corbine, Jeff (Kathy) Corbine, Wayne (Sue) Corbine and Royce (Jane) Corbine; five sisters, Iris (Harvey) Thomas, Rita (Dick) Lottie, Dena (Kenny) Hitchman, Cora (Sam) LaPlante and Lisa Sawyer. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Royce and Eunice, she was predeceased by her beloved husband Tim on May 8, 2021 and by a sister, Debbie Peabody.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Sports for Cancer, 521 South Canton Road; Potsdam, New York 13676.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, followed by a Celebration of Life at Char’s in Morley beginning at 3:00 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Carol J. Allen are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

