Cecilio (Cesar) Pizarro, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cecilio (Cesar) Pizarro, 65, of Sterling Street, passed away on November 28, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been hospitalized for 6 days.

He is survived by his companion, Karen (Besaw) Gaylord; three brothers, Victor and Eduardo Pizarro of Watertown and Angel of Queens, NY; and a sister, Maria of Florida.

His mother Jovita Pizarro and his brother Hector Pizarro are predeceased.

He will be greatly missed. He had many friends, especially his roller skating buddies.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

