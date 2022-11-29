General Brown scores on the hardwood & the gridiron

General Brown scores on the hardwood & the gridiron
By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - General Brown high school was the site Monday night as the Lady Lions hosted Watertown in girls’ Frontier League basketball.

First quarter: Ainsley Fuller gets the bounce for 2 as the Lady Lions take the early lead.

It’s Fuller again with a reverse layup for the basket.

Fuller, this time with the assist to Kori Nichols for 2.

Ariana Verdi from beyond the arc with the trey for Watertown.

The inbounds pass to Fuller for the 3-ball.

Brooke Wiley is ahead of the pack for the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.

The pass ahead to Nichols for 2.

Final score: General Brown 65, Watertown 21.

The General Brown football team received a hearty "welcome home" when they returned Saturday...
The General Brown football team received a hearty "welcome home" when they returned Saturday night from defeating number-one-ranked Lackawanna. Next up is the state Class C championship game this coming Saturday.(WWNY)

Hero’s welcome

Speaking of General Brown, the football Lions received a hero’s welcome after beating Lackawanna 29-20 on Saturday. Lackawanna was the number-one-ranked team in Class C in the state.

Up next for the Lions is the state Class C championship game Saturday night at the Dome against 0′Neill. Kickoff under the big top is set for 6 p.m.

The show of support like the welcome-home event Saturday has been an inspiration to the General Brown football team. The community has shown its support for the Lions.

“I think it’s a big part of our success,” coach Doug Black said. “This program for years, starting under Fisher, the community’s been a big part of it. We get great support from the parents, from the administration here and from residents in general. You always feel like they got your back and it makes a big difference at the games.”

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

General Brown 65. Watertown 21

Salmon River 49, Tupper Lake 19

Boys’ high school basketball

Beaver River 57. South Lewis 55

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night.
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
Crash
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash
Police lights
Man allegedly has sexual contact with minor
Potsdam man accused of strangling, threatening person
Factory Square
Developer considers apartments, retail space for Watertown’s Factory Square

Latest News

General Brown scores on the hardwood & the gridiron
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Sunday afternoon held basketball action from Canton, as the St. Lawrence Saints hosted Williams...
Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Basketball looks to remain undefeated
The General Brown Lions were in search of a trip to the state championship game for the first...
Saturday Sports: General Brown Lions punch their ticket to the Dome