General Brown scores on the hardwood & the gridiron

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - General Brown high school was the site Monday night as the Lady Lions hosted Watertown in girls’ Frontier League basketball.

First quarter: Ainsley Fuller gets the bounce for 2 as the Lady Lions take the early lead.

It’s Fuller again with a reverse layup for the basket.

Fuller, this time with the assist to Kori Nichols for 2.

Ariana Verdi from beyond the arc with the trey for Watertown.

The inbounds pass to Fuller for the 3-ball.

Brooke Wiley is ahead of the pack for the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.

The pass ahead to Nichols for 2.

Final score: General Brown 65, Watertown 21.

The General Brown football team received a hearty "welcome home" when they returned Saturday night from defeating number-one-ranked Lackawanna. Next up is the state Class C championship game this coming Saturday. (WWNY)

Hero’s welcome

Speaking of General Brown, the football Lions received a hero’s welcome after beating Lackawanna 29-20 on Saturday. Lackawanna was the number-one-ranked team in Class C in the state.

Up next for the Lions is the state Class C championship game Saturday night at the Dome against 0′Neill. Kickoff under the big top is set for 6 p.m.

The show of support like the welcome-home event Saturday has been an inspiration to the General Brown football team. The community has shown its support for the Lions.

“I think it’s a big part of our success,” coach Doug Black said. “This program for years, starting under Fisher, the community’s been a big part of it. We get great support from the parents, from the administration here and from residents in general. You always feel like they got your back and it makes a big difference at the games.”

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

General Brown 65. Watertown 21

Salmon River 49, Tupper Lake 19

Boys’ high school basketball

Beaver River 57. South Lewis 55

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.