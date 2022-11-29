Inclusive basketball & cheer event planned

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an inclusive basketball and cheer event coming up for children with higher support needs.

Kylie Schell is the director at Encompass Recreation, a new nonprofit to the area. She talked about the event on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

“Higher support needs” could include children with anxiety, Down Syndrome, autism, or physical limitations

The event will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 at Copenhagen Central School.

Besides participants in the basketball and cheer activities, organizers are looking for scorekeepers, referees, timers, water people, and ball people.

Children from any school are welcome.

The event is free. You can register at encompassrec.com. You can also check out the organization’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.