JCC to host Fort Drum info session

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is hosting an information session on Fort Drum for active-duty soldiers, veterans, and their families.

Instructor Nick Thornthwaite and associate professor Dawn Robinson said the session will focus on JCC’s business, hospitality, criminal justice, and Homeland Security programs.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The session is Wednesday, December 7 at the Robert McEwen Education Center at 4300 Camp Hale Road.

Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome.

Find out more at sunyjefferson.edu.

