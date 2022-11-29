Jefferson County lowers property taxes

Financial cuts
Financial cuts(MGN)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County will spend more of its savings in order to bring property taxes down.

In October, a proposed budget lowered the tax rate to $7.11 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Lawmakers, though, wanted to do more and will use county savings to bring that tax rate down to $6.86 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

That’s a 57-cent drop from the rate property owners pay today.

