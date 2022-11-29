Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, 90, formerly of Carthage

Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, age 90, of Watkins Glen, passed away surrounded by her family Oct 4, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATKINS GLEN, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, age 90, of Watkins Glen, passed away surrounded by her family Oct 4, 2022.

She was loving, kind with a great sense of humor, love of music and an original foodie.

Joanne Wohnsiedler, aka Mom, born April 15, 1932, to George & Alice Twinning Wohnsiedler, DVM Carthage NY. The family consisted of an older brother George Jr and younger sister Nancy, both deceased.

Growing up she enjoyed spending time with her Grandfather Wohnsiedler and a pair of sister neighbors, who taught her to knit and bake.

She left Carthage for Cornell University, graduated with a degree in Human Ecology in 1954. She married Kenneth L. Bell the day prior to graduation. She taught school for a short time.

She summed up what she was proudest of “The best crop we raised was our four girls”. Her passions were her daughters. She introduced us to her loves, sewing, knitting, cooking, and baking, chocolate desserts to be more specific.

Kenneth & Joanne relocated to Watkins Glen from Stone Ridge NY, with the purchased Grant’s Greenhouses in November 1968. Mom took over the financial end of the business, learned to take floral orders, make corsages, etc., while balancing the many moving balls of family life.

They sold the business in September 2001 and retired. She was finely able to do what she loved! Pet her beloved cat Zoey, bake/sew, and visit her children and grandchildren. Joanne and Kenneth enjoyed their home on Orchard Avenue for 17 years, then moved to Brookdale outside Ithaca, May of 2018.

She may have passed from this earth but is deeply loved and missed.

She is survived by her daughters: Melinda Turner, husband Steven and son Grant H, Cynthia Kloppel, husband Jon, children Aaron, Racheal Kloppel Hale, husband Sam and daughters Harper and Jordan, Constance Sandstrom, husband Mark, children Ursula, Catherine and Peter, Virginia Barr and husband Steven Barr.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Glenwood Cemetery in Watkins Glen in a private service. Arrangements with Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.