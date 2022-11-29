June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of West Carthage

June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, formerly of 5 Hubbard St West Carthage passed away after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, formerly of 5 Hubbard St West Carthage passed away after a brief illness. She was born in Lorraine, Town of Ellisburg, New York on June 28, 1935, daughter of Alvin and Julia Howard David. The family later relocated to Natural Bridge, New York where she grew up.

She attended local rural schools and then attended Harrisville Central School where she graduated early in 1950 at the age of 15. She remained at the home of her parents until she became of working age. Then she moved to Carthage and worked in the former Woolworths 5&10 department store until she married. She met her future husband Victor E. LeRoux at a dance at the Augustinian Academy on March 1, 1954. They were married on August 13, 1955, in a Catholic ceremony in Natural Bridge. Victor passed away on November 26, 2017, shortly after celebrating 62 years of marriage.

She is predeceased by her parents Alvin and Julia David, two brothers, Wesley and Keith David and a sister Phyllis David Donaghy. Her father and mother-in-law Victor O. and Dorothy LeRoux. A great grandson Braden Sears. She is survived by a sister Norma Ver Schneider, Croghan. Three sisters-in-law Shirley Walhoven, North Carolina, Patricia McCreery, Evans Mills, Judy Zembiec, California. Six children Wayne (Darlene), Carthage, Terry (Linda), Williamstown, Massachusetts, Rebecca (Paul) Chartrand, Lehigh Acres, Florida, Vicki (Chuck) Batsford, Black River, Randy (Shelly) Greensboro, North Carolina, Lorraine (Teddy) Sutton, Watertown. 11 grandchildren, 10 greatgrandchildren. Many beloved nieces and nephews.

It is impossible to sum up the enormity of her life and what she meant to her family and friends in a few brief words. Her fiery determination tempered by a kind, loving heart, and her ability to talk circles around anyone will be just some of the qualities we will miss the most. Along with her favorite saying, “Who give’s a rat’s ass!” She will always be loved, carried in our hearts and her legacy of love and laughter in our minds. She will be forever missed as a presence in our daily lives. We find comfort in knowing that she is now in the arms of her loving husband, with her beloved parents. She is forever free of pain and suffering and finally at peace.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. There will be no funeral service. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown, will be at a later date.

