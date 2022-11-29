Larry L. Banks, 63, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Larry L. Banks, 63, of Stone St., passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry L. Banks, 63, of Stone St., passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Larry was born on June 27, 1959 in Sterlington, Louisiana, son of the late Julius and Thankful (Sumler) Banks. Upon graduation from Tennyson High School in Hayward, California, he attended Laney College in Oakland, California for a time. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1981 until 1986. He was later employed in the maintenance department for the Neighbors of Watertown.

Larry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Rhonda Banks; a son and his companion Allan Michael Layboult and Heather Vincent of Watertown; a grandson, Jaiden Vincent-Banks; two sisters, Faye Wilson of Brentwood, CA and Yvette Ross of Michigan; a brother, Donald Banks of Sacramento, CA; and four sisters-in-law.

He is predeceased by his parents, Julius and Thankful; four brothers, Edward Banks, Willie Banks, Freddie Banks and Devoin Banks; two sisters, Julia Banks and Mary Washington and a brother-in-law, Robert Wilson.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1-2 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 PM.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

