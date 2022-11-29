Man accused of cocaine possession

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Waddington man is accused of having cocaine when police pulled him over last week.

State police say 46-year-old Jonathan Hughes had about five ounces of the drug when he was pulled over Friday on Sissonville Road in the town of Potsdam.

Hughes was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and sent to St. Lawrence County jail to await more court action.

The case is being handled by the state police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team. They’re assisted by the state police Community Stabilization Unit, the county’s Drug Task Force, the district attorney’s office, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

