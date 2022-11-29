Mary A. House, 71, of Carthage

Mary A. House, 71, formerly of 258 Champion Street died peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. House, 71, formerly of 258 Champion Street died peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital.

She was born on June 18, 1951, in Alexandria Bay, New York the daughter of the late Georg W. & Veronica M. (Davis) House. She was a 1969 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. Miss House worked for Fay’s Food right out of school. Mary worked for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County from 1979-2003 where she served in many capacities as a nurse’s aide, recreation aide, and also a cottage parent and retired as a unit supervisor.

She had one son, George W. House, who died in 2017.

She is survived by her daughter in law- Tammy L. (Weaver) House, Calcium, NY; her three grandchildren, Derick House, Calcium; Jordon House & Fiancé Stevie Toland, along with her great-grandchildren, Allison House, Alola House, and Blaze House, Redwood. Along with three surviving siblings, Alma Potocki, Watertown; Stella House Murray, Dexter; Clifford House, Calcium; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary enjoyed cooking & baking cakes, crocheting, watching TV soaps, embroidering, crossword puzzles, and much, much more. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed the time she got to spend with them.

She is predeceased by her parents and her beloved son, George House in 2017, several siblings, Glen & Sherry House of Copenhagen, Cynthia Jean, formerly of Castorland; Raymond House of Carthage; Timothy House, Rose Donlon, and Juanita Sanford, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Grandpa & Grandma, William & Mary Davis of Tylerville, and Grandma Estella House. Many dear friends and extra family members are my surviving people. “I love each and every one of my family I left behind.”

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm & 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with the Reverend Cannon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will be held privately by her family in the Oakwood Cemetery in Theresa, NY. Memorial Donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mary’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

