North country soccer fans unite to watch U.S. - Iran match

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. team’s winning World Cup match over Iran on Tuesday was closely watched around the world and in the north country.

In Canton at St. Lawrence University, the soccer club hosted a watch party for all students at the Sullivan Student Center.

Students were fixed to the screen to cheer on Team USA.

“It’s been really exciting. I think everyone has been enjoying the World Cup; it’s been really great. It’s certainly a new thing that it’s in December, November-December instead of summer and we all get to enjoy it together. So it’s something new and it’s something exciting,” said Nuri Lesbek, president, SLU Club Soccer.

Fans at Garland City in Watertown were decked out in their red, white and blue for Team USA.

The establishment, with owners who love soccer, opened up early for a watch party. When Team USA scored its first goal, fans were ecstatic but thought the team would need more than that.

“It’s a great start but one goal isn’t going to be enough, we’re going to need more in the second half. Well, he just put his body on the line to score that goal and that’s basically what they had to do. It’s do or die in this game. I think it’s going to be 3 - 0 U.S. and we go on to the knockout round,” said fan Craig Guerin.

The U.S. team ended up winning the game 1 to 0 and moves on to play on Saturday at 10 a.m.

