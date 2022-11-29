Ogdensburg lawmakers approve $1.4M more for shoreline project

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg is allocating more than $1 million more towards one of its shoreline projects.

Officials say another nearly $1.4 million is needed for additional repairs to the city’s docks, which are being upgraded.

In a 4 to 3 vote Monday night, city councillors opted to spend the additional money to ensure projects already funded through New York state’s REDI program are completed.

Representatives from Ramboll Engineering told councillors that some dock walls are beyond repair and need to be completely replaced.

Councillors Steve Fisher, John Rishe, and Bill Dillabaw voted against the resolution, saying that with the current status of city finances, the increase is something the city can’t afford.

“On October 22, finding out that it looks like Swiss cheese is not a good time,” Fisher said, “especially when we have already torn up everything else and it’s gone and down there options are very limited as far as the people that sit up here.”

Smith: “All REDI communities have experienced cost overruns because we are in a time that we were just not in 2018 and 2019 when these were designed,” interim city manager Angela Smith said.

Meanwhile, councillors set a public hearing on a resolution authorizing a tax levy over the legal limit.

That will be Monday, December 12.

There will also be public hearings on changes to sewer and water rates that same night.

Councillors will also meet for more budget sessions, hoping to have a finalized version for that meeting.

