Plenty of road work planned for Henderson Harbor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Jefferson County’s 2023 budget, more than $750,000 will go to redo County Route 123, which runs through the heart of Henderson Harbor.

Town officials say the reconstruction project on coincides with their $25 million sewer project, which is expected to start next spring.

County Legislator Patrick Jareo represents the area and says there have been drainage issues here for many years.

“It’s going to rectify those problems and make it a road that we can turn over to the town. The town will take possession of that road once it’s done,” he said.

County Route 123 runs into County Route 178, which is also slated for more than $100,000 in resurfacing improvements.

“It’s a beautiful area; it brings in a lot of outside money. It’s an economic hub for our area and it’s important that we make sure that resource there is protected and thrives in the future,” said Jareo.

Other road projects in the budget for southern Jefferson County include County Route 69 and County Route 95.

