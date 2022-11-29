Quiet today, wind tomorrow, snow by tomorrow night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a pretty calm day, but weather alerts will start popping tomorrow.

It will be mostly cloudy to start, then it becomes partly sunny. Highs will be around 40.

It gets windy overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.

A wind advisory starts at 4 a.m. Wednesday for Jefferson and Lewis counties. That ends at 1 a.m. on Thursday. A wind advisory for St. Lawrence County will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will be from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

Wednesday will also have rain. That’s prompting a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Then comes the snow. There’s a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Most of the snow is expected to fall across Tug Hill, where they could get from 8 to 14 inches.

Highs will be in the low 50s on Wednesday and the upper 30s on Thursday.

It’ll be dry Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be around 50.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

