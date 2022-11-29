Tomorrow’s Health: Vitamin D, cannabis during pregnancy & plant-based food benefits

(WWNY) - A new study looks at cannabis use among pregnant women plus new research questions some of the benefits of vitamin D supplements.

Vitamin D

A new study looking at thousands of school-aged children who have vitamin D deficiency suggests that supplements do not seem to help.

Researchers at Harvard and in London found that taking weekly supplements for three years did not influence growth, body composition, or the development of puberty.

Previous studies have linked vitamin D deficiency to poor growth and obesity.

Cannabis during pregnancy

There are calls for health care providers to screen pregnant women for cannabis use after a new study found they are roughly 4.6 times more likely to report using the drug in states where it is legal medically and recreationally.

Researchers in Canada found a large portion of those women reported using cannabis in order to alleviate pregnancy symptoms.

Plant-based food benefits

A new study finds American men who eat a diet high in healthy plant-based foods — such as whole grains, vegetables, and legumes — have a 22% lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to men who eat the lowest amounts of healthy plant foods.

However, the researchers could not find the same link among American women.

