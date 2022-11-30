Barbara A. Sholette, 82

Barbara A. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was in Rochester for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and therefore was surrounded by her loving family during her passing.

Funeral Services will be held for Barb on December 9th and 10th, 2022 in Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Barb was 82 years old and was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Gerald on December 22, 2020. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 9th from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Frary Funeral Home, 515 Caroline St., Ogdensburg, NY. Barbara’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY. Burial will be held in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her children, Colleen Sholette of Albany NY, Memory Malley and her companion Michael Sassone of Victor NY, Julie Hynes and her husband Rob Hynes of Irondequoit NY, and Douglas Sholette and his wife Deanne Sholette of Hilton NY. She was blessed and loved by her wonderful grandchildren, Rachel Waugh, Sierra Sellers, and Kelly, Patrick & Connor Hynes. She is also survived by her siblings, Shirley Mereau, Edna Smithers, Walter (Ellen Clark) Lincoln, Linda (Matt) Dean, and Jerry (Jan) Lincoln; and her brother-in-law, David Pearce. She was also predeceased by her parents, Ed and Mildred Turner Lincoln; her brother, Herbert Lincoln; and her sister, Judy Skamperle; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Memory (Henry) Morley, Loren (Marie) Sholette, and Elaine Pearce.

Barbara was born on July 6, 1940 in Ogdensburg NY. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. She met the love of her life, Gerald Sholette, and they were married on September 24, 1960 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. She worked at the Chatterbox, a restaurant owned by the Sholette family. She moved to Straubing, Germany shortly after they were married when Gerald was drafted into the United States Army. She lived there for close to two years and her 1st born child, Colleen, was born there. When they returned to the States, she had three more children. She was a wonderful, dedicated, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She dedicated her entire life to her family. It was the driving factor in her life and her source of pride and strength. Her love was endless. Barbara was also known as the “Avon Lady” throughout Ogdensburg and beyond. She did this job with such intention and delight. She brought not only Avon products to everyone, but more importantly she also brought her huge smile, a ray of sunshine, and left everyone with a kind word and mark on their heart.

Barb loved playing Mahjong, loved gardening and growing flowers; she loved to cook and bake, and loved doing whatever it was that her family was doing. She was known as the “Walker” by everyone who lived in Ogdensburg. Staying fit and healthy was important to her so she walked many miles per day, along with her husband, Gerald. If there was an option to walk or drive, she would pick walking every time. She loved being near the water, so her time was spent in Florida by a beach in the winters or home in Ogdensburg on the St. Lawrence River, Country Club shores, or The Property. She loved to laugh and was always ready for a gathering or a party. Often she was the “life of the party”, dancing brought her so much joy, and she was an outstanding dancer. In the last few years of her life she lived at

St. Joseph’s home in Ogdensburg NY. Despite the loss of her husband and her Alzheimer’s Disease, she brought much joy and humor to the staff and others that lived and worked there. It didn’t matter if you were another resident, an employee or a visitor, everyone knew Barb and loved her dearly. She didn’t miss a single activity or outing that was offered there. She was never short when it came to passing out love, hugs, and kind words to help brighten someone else’s day. She will be remembered for this and missed dearly by all who knew her.

Donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the St. Joseph Foundation, c/o Activity/Recreation Department, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg NY 13660. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

