Box lacrosse to come to Alex Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Imagine heading to Alexandria Bay to the arena next June or July for a box lacrosse game. One north country resident has that in mind as he plans on bringing the sport to the area.

Say hello to the Thousand Islands Spirits, the newest endeavor on the local sports landscape.

Nathan Jobson is the owner and general manager of the new semipro box lacrosse team.

Jobson was surprised at how quickly the idea of starting a team came together.

Jobson has been a box lacrosse player. He feels it’s an easy transition from outdoor lacrosse to the indoor game.

There are three different avenues for people who are interested to contact Jobson. They can call 315-783-4112, email spiritsboxlacrosse@gmail.com, or go to their Facebook page.

Home games will be played in Alexandria Bay. Jobson is banking on the sport catching on for both players and fans.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.