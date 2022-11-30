Chick-Fil-A sells merch for first time ever

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Chick-Fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it’s full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodie, a “Chicken for Breakfast” hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-Fil-A sandwich packaging.

There’s also a Chick-Fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.
Chick-Fil-A is selling fast food-themed merch.

Prices range from $15 to $75 for the merch.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly and is already planning more for next year.

