Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen

Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.
Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown and the company says there are no plans to reopen.

A manager at the Arsenal Street eatery said workers were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the that location would close at the end of business that night.

Crews were at the restaurant Wednesday removing all Denny’s signage.

We’re told 25 to 30 people worked there.

The restaurant also closed in May of 2020 following a temporary closure at the start of the pandemic. At the time, the closure was said to be permanent but it later reopened in November 2020.

A spokesperson for the company said, “After attempting to reopen this location following its initial closure earlier in the pandemic, it became apparent that it was not economically feasible to make a full recovery. At this time, there are no plans to reopen.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown restaurant has shut it’s doors and will not reopen Wednesday.
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Housing for the homeless: where do we stand?
Jonathan Hughes
Man accused of cocaine possession
309 Grant Street in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg fire is suspicious, officials say
Steve and Dottie's Christmas Village
Parishville couple’s Christmas village on display - maybe for last time

Latest News

Watertown police vehicles outside the temporary shelter
Police, firefighters & Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter
File photo of 2021's tree lighting
Watertown’s Christmas parade to take new route
North Country Children’s Museum
North Country Children’s Museum begins expansion next month
Cell phone
How to use your unwanted cell phones, tablets to help soldiers