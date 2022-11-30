Denny’s signs removed after abrupt closure, no plans to reopen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews have already taken down the signs at Denny’s restaurant in Watertown and the company says there are no plans to reopen.

A manager at the Arsenal Street eatery said workers were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the that location would close at the end of business that night.

Crews were at the restaurant Wednesday removing all Denny’s signage.

We’re told 25 to 30 people worked there.

The restaurant also closed in May of 2020 following a temporary closure at the start of the pandemic. At the time, the closure was said to be permanent but it later reopened in November 2020.

A spokesperson for the company said, “After attempting to reopen this location following its initial closure earlier in the pandemic, it became apparent that it was not economically feasible to make a full recovery. At this time, there are no plans to reopen.”

