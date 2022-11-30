Dick’s seeks approval for new store location

Dick's Sporting Goods, now at Watertown's Salmon Run Mall, is asking for approval for its plan to move to the Towne Center.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown planning board is reviewing plans from Dick’s Sporting Goods as the company eyes a location next to Target in the Towne Center Shopping area.

The athletics company is asking for an area variance to let it be closer to the roadway than is typically required.

The company also suggested installing sidewalks or corridors to connect its building with the rest of the shopping center.

