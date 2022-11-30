Getting better access to healthy foods

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extensions in the north country have received a $350,000 grant to help get people access to healthier foods like fruits and vegetables.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

People facing food insecurity can get referred to workshops to learn about nutrition, and in return, get vouchers that they can use at participating grocery stores or at farms to buy the healthy food they just learned about.

“To improve food insecurity and food access across the area, that’s why the health providers are so important because they’re the ones that are going to be collecting the data on whether or not patients in our community are improving their health,” said Lindsey Promitas, nutrition and food system coordinator.

Local farmers and producers are learning about the program at a workshop being put on by Cornell Cooperative Extension.

