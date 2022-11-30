Highlights & scores: College & high school hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was plenty on the local sports menu for Tuesday, including a basketball doubleheader at Jefferson Community College as Tompkins Cortland came to town.

The first game featured the women. It was all Lady Cannoneers in this one.

Torie Moore is shown scoring 2 of her 11 points.

Emily Farrand slices her way inside for 2 of her 18 points.

Kalyna Bryant was a force down low for Jefferson.

It’s Farrand again, taking it to the rack.

Gabrielle Morley led JCC with 26 points.

Final score: Jefferson 82, Tompkins Cortland 51.

On the men’s side, Jeremiah Smith had the first 2 points of the game for Jefferson.

Former Watertown player Joel Davis with the bucket for TCCC.

Smith scores once again for the Cannoneers.

It’s Smith again, this time with a slam, but the visitors win.

Final score: Tompkins Cortland 63, Jefferson 61.

Also in men’s college basketball, SUNY Potsdam hosted SUNY Plattsburgh.

The Bears’ Ahamadou Sillah to Colton Heustis in the corner for 3. Potsdam is up 3-2.

Willard Anderson for 3. Jalin Pitts cleans up the rebound for the Cardinals. The game is tied 4-4.

Brandon Segar with the baseline drive for 2. It’s 6-4 Bears.

MeSean Johnson is on the run to Heustis for another 3. Bears lead 9-4.

Segar to the rack for 2-plus-1. Final score: Potsdam 74, Plattsburgh 63.

The SUNY Potsdam’s women’s basketball team also hosted SUNY Plattsburgh.

Diamon Hunter to Mandy Barnell with the quick in-bounder for 2. Potsdam is up 1.

Mya Smith has the layup.

It’s Hunter again, this time to Carley Hill for a corner 3-ball. Bears are up by 2.

Kortney McCarthy answers, draining the 3.

Abigail Crahan to Bella Barner with a 3from the top of the arc.

Mikayla Shipley slices inside for the bucket. Potsdam outlasts Plattsburgh 61-55.

Madrid-Waddington hosted Tupper Lake in the John Dinneen boys’ basketball tournament.

Tom Peterson slips through the Madrid-Waddington defense to score 2of his game-best 28, to extend the Lumberjacks’ lead to 34-30 in the fourth quarter.

Tristen Cuthbert dishes to an open Jack Bailey for the 3, cutting the lead to 1.

Wyatt Godwin gets the handoff and the quick layup: 36-33 Lumberjacks.

Bailey finds the open corner for Troy Peck who drains the 3: 42-39 with two minutes remaining.

After a couple of quick passes Mikeal Corneau drains the 3. Tupper Lake goes on to defeat Madrid-Waddington 51-46.

It was Edwards-Knox vs. Lisbon in the tournament nightcap.

Off the opening tip, Lisbon’s Cooper Rutherford goes to the rack for the quick layup. It’s 2-0 Golden Knights.

Answering quickly: up the court Kale Gear scpres 2 of his team-best 16 for the Cougars. It’s 2-2.

Rutherford with quick footwork to step around the E-K defense for the lay-in.

Dawson Matthews gets the pass and drills the 3-pointer to give the Cougars their first lead at 5-4.

Rutherford with 2 more late in the first quarter. He led all scoring with a game-best 27 points, followed by teammate Connor Flack with 13.

Lisbon went on to beat Edwards-Knox 64-28.

Tuesday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Tompkins Cortland 63, Jefferson 61

SUNY Potsdam 75, SUNY Plattsbburgh 63

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 82, Tompkins Cortland 51

SUNY Potsdam 61, SUNY PLattsburgh 53

Boys’ high school basketball

Carthage 74, Indian River 68

Lowville 56, South Jefferson 49

Tupper Lake 51, Madrid-Waddington 46

Lisbon 64, Edwards-Knox 28

Girls’ high school basketball

Beaver River 48, South Lewis 30

Lyme 32, Alexandria 20

Indian River 75, Carthage 6

Lowville 40, South Jefferson 38

Belleville Henderson 40, Sackets Harbor 36

Lisbon 67, St. Regis Falls 31

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, South Jefferson 0

Women’s college hockey

William Smith 3, SUNY Potsdam 2

Boys’ high school swimming

Carthage 74, Gouverneur 39

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.