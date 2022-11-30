How to use your unwanted cell phones, tablets to help soldiers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you have an old cell phone or tablet that you want to get rid of? Why not consider donating it to Cell Phones For Soldiers?

A collection drive is underway through December 11.

For every donated phone or tablet valued at $5, Cell Phones For Soldiers is able to provide 2.5 hours of free talk time to deployed troops via calling cards.

All proceeds from the recycled devices will be used to buy long-distance calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.

This is the sixth year State Senator Joseph Griffo (R. - 47th District) and AT&T have worked together on the collection drive.

Residents throughout Griffo’s district have donated approximately 5,801 devices and have provided troops with more than 500,000 minutes (more than 8,300 hours) of free calls.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off your devices at collection bins in AT&T stores throughout the region and at several public locations throughout the senator’s district.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.