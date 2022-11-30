Janice E. Bouchard, 86, of Ogdensburg

Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Janice E. Bouchard, age 86 of Ogdensburg will be held at a time to be determined in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Mrs. Bouchard passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Donald Bouchard of Ogdensburg; three sons Richard & Tona Bouchard of Parishville, Randy & Jackie Bouchard of Ogdensburg and Ronald & Julie Bouchard of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Eric & Vela Bouchard, Janine & Chris Sullivan, Jason & Jackie Bouchard, Brett & Patty Bouchard, Ryan Bouchard, Kyle & Beth Bouchard and Ashley Kurtz; several great-grandchildren; a brother Roger & Barbara Henry of Waddington; and a sister Edith Fletcher of Lisbon; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Jan was born on December 27, 1935 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Herbert & Doris (Young) Henry. She graduated from Lisbon High School and was later married to Donald Bouchard on June 8, 1957.

During her career she was employed as a bookkeeper for Hackett’s Hardware in Ogdensburg for 39 years. She retired in 1997. Jan was a member of the First Congregational Church in Lisbon and enjoyed cooking & baking for her family, dancing, and showing support to many area children throughout the years.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church in Lisbon or the Ogdensburg or Lisbon Rescue. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

A message from her family:

She was everything you could hope for in a mom. Loving, thoughtful, caring, and above all, always there. She raised three boys. How did she do it? By simply being herself, a great person, and a great mom.

We love her so much! She was the guiding light we could always look to throughout our lives, the true heart of our family, and we’ll miss every part of who she was.

Thank you, to all those who were so good to her over the years. She touched so many lives with her endless supply of kindness and compassion. May she truly, and so very deservedly, rest in peace.

