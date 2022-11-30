Jesse L. Boclair, 36, of Scott, Louisiana

Jesse L. Boclair, age 36, of Scott, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jesse L. Boclair, age 36, of Scott, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2022.

There will be a burial at Hailesboro Cemetery in the spring for Jesse.

Jesse was born on October 10, 1986 in Gouverneur to Eugene “Geno” Boclair and the late Melissa Soto. He attended St. James School in Gouverneur and then graduated from High school in Louisiana. Jesse was a self- employed laborer.

Surviving is his daughter, Mila Grace Boclair; a sister, Tia Boclair; His father, Eugene “Geno” Boclair and his companion Carolyn Whiteford; the mother of his daughter, Amber Boustany; Maternal grandfather, Richard and Linda Soto; maternal Grandmother, Sharon Langevin and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jesse is predeceased by his mother, Melissa Soto and his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and May Boclair.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.