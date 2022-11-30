Man accused of strangling in domestic dispute

LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - A North Lawrence man was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from a domestic incident in the town of Lawrence in October.

State police say 39-year-old Louis Smith allegedly prevented the victim from calling law enforcement and strangled them until they lost consciousness.

Troopers say it happened October 23 on State Route 11 C. The alleged victim called police after they regained consciousness.

Police say Smith ran out the back door and into the woods when they arrived. They looked for him in the woods, but weren’t able to find him.

They located Smith on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Massena town court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail.

