Morning Checkup: Women’s Wellness & Breast Care

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Radiologist Dr. Kelly McAlarney is new to Samaritan Health, but she isn’t new to detecting breast cancer.

She specializes in breast imaging, something she’s focused on for the past 12 years. Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

She says it’s important for women to get a mammogram every year so cancer can be caught early.

If the cancer is smaller than 1.4 centimeters, the patient has an almost 99% five-year survival rate. A little larger than that, the survival rate drops to 83%. If the cancer reaches stage four, the survival rate is 22%, so the earlier it’s caught, the better.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/mammogram or by calling 315-779-5200.

