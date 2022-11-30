NCPPC to hold designer purse auctions

NCPPC's December to Remember
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is having a pair of Designer Purse Auctions as part of its December to Remember.

NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about them. Watch the video above for her interview

The auctions will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, and Thursday, December 8, at Garland City Beer Works.

You can go in person or online. Each purse will be stuffed with goodies. Swag bags, also stuffed with goodies, will be available for purchase.

To find out more, visit ncppc.org or NCPPC’s Facebook page.

