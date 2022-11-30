Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Neal H. Miller, 84, of Canton, died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center after a brief stay.

Neal was born May 9, 1938 in Ellenburg, a son of the late Gordon and Margaret (Silver) Miller. Neal attended Massena Schools and earned his GED. On August 31, 1957 he married Anna Duprey. Together they raised four children. Anna predeceased him on December 10, 2017.

Neal worked constructing the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Alcoa plant in Massena, he later worked for Service Master and retired as Janitorial Supervisor from St. Lawrence University. For the last few years, he was Tenant Commissioner on the Canton Housing Authority Board. He enjoyed cutting wood, John Deere tractors, fishing, hunting and woodworking, NASCAR and spending time at camp. Neal never met a stranger and taught his children the importance of a proper, strong handshake.

Neal is survived by his four children, Brian Miller (Venetia Wood), Shawn (Donna) Miller, Allen (Jennifer) Miller and Julie (Bill) Miller; nine grandchildren, Neal, Meicca, Kara, Jennifer, Troy, Brianna, Amanda, Nathan and Ian; two step-grandchildren Brooke and Cole; also surviving are great and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gordon and Margaret, and his beloved wife Anna, Neal is predeceased by four siblings, Preston Miller, Rita Elliott, Marvin Miller and Ronald Miller.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 pm.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place; Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Neal H. Miller are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

