North Country Children’s Museum begins expansion next month

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam has sparked creativity in kids for years. Now, the museum has received funding that will help expand that creativity with a new floor and six new exhibits.

Founder and director Sharon Williams says the goal of the museum is to support kids and help spark their curiosity about science.

Thanks to a $200,000 state grant, the museum is set to expand with construction to begin in December.

“We have an empty upstairs. So we are expanding into our empty upstairs and we need an elevator, stairs. We’re going to be redoing the entryway, so we have a second set of emergency stairs as is required by state law,” said Williams.

The upstairs will host six new exhibits, which could include a climbing structure and a kids’ theater. A classroom will be added to teach kids from ages 8 to 12 more about science.

“The challenge as a science teacher is making sure that these concepts are not necessarily simplified, but accessible for the little kids because they come from different backgrounds, they have different levels of understanding,” said Daniel Bellinger, museum educator.

The overall project is $2.5 million and it’ll take a year to complete.

From now until then, the museum will be open to kids and parents to let them play and think about science.

