Time to deck the halls: 42 years of bringing holiday cheer

Time to deck the halls: 42 years of bringing holiday cheer
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year. North country residents are decking their halls with Christmas wreaths, and many of them come from the hands of Shari Simmons.

“I have been making wreaths for 42 years,” said Simmons, who owns Simmons Tree Farm in Copenhagen.

For her, it all started as a way to make Christmas money for her kids’ presents.

“I made them in that little chicken building. I went out at night when I got done milking cows. I went out while my children were asleep. But that’s how it all got started.

Now, she’ll sell more than 3,000 wreaths in a year.

It all starts with the boughs, and the weather.

“We don’t cut any greens until we’ve had three killing frosts, and that’s why our wreaths, our needles stay on them,” Simmons said. “If you go to a big box store, and you shake the wreaths, the needles fall on the ground. That’s because they come from the south and they don’t have killing frosts.”

Then you gather the boughs, clamp them in, and ...

“There we go, there’s the first one,” Simmons said.

But Christmas wreaths aren’t just a pretty decoration to hang on your door, they’re also a key part of the local economy

“Lewis County is the number-one producer of Christmas trees in the state of New York,” Simmons said. “It’s something to be proud of, I guess, that we’re the number-one producer in the state.”

But the greatest prize of all isn’t the money or the ribbons or the long-lasting smell of pine, it’s the holiday cheer.

“Makes people happy,” Simmons said. “I love it when people come with their families to get the tree, especially the little ones. They get so excited.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

309 Grant Street in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg fire is suspicious, officials say
Jonathan Hughes
Man accused of cocaine possession
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Housing for the homeless: where do we stand?
Steve and Dottie's Christmas Village
Parishville couple’s Christmas village on display - maybe for last time
Factory Square
Developer considers apartments, retail space for Watertown’s Factory Square

Latest News

Early map of New York state
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
Love it or hate it, but at least these three were enjoying snow from this past weekend's storm.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Snow, snow & more snow!
Army vet Justin Battles has started his own business growing microgreens.
From military to microgreens: Army vet transitions to small business owner
From military to microgreens