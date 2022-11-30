Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, formerly of Redwood

Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice Care in Albany on Saturday morning. (Source: Funeral Home)

VALATIE, New York (WWNY) - Peggy Elizabeth Shoulette Gove, 76, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice Care in Albany on Saturday morning.

Peggy was born on July 11, 1946, the daughter of Carl and Gladys Walton Shoulette. She attended Redwood, NY schools and later married Thomas Gove on January 25, 1999, in Davenport, FL. Thomas passed away on December 7, 2014. A previous marriage to David Hepfer ended in divorce.

Peggy was a Caregiver at the South Lake Hospital in Clearmont, FL, River Hospital and Samaritan Keep Home. She worked at several downtown Alexandria Bay establishments.

She enjoyed her family and her pets, playing BINGO and bowling and floating in the pool.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Carmel (Tim) Robinson, LaFargeville, NY, Hollie ((Dwayne) Boyer, Valatie, NY, and Sherry Brady, Syracuse, NY; her son Michael Hepfer, Camden, NY; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Robinson.

Calling hours will be Saturday, December 3rd, from 1-3pm at the Costello Funeral Home. A celebration of life reception will be hosted at the Alexandria Bay American Legion, beginning at 3pm.

Costello Funeral Service & Cremations are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

