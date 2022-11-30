Power outages reported across north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Power outages have been happening across the north country Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, National Grid reported 800 customers lost service in the Colton area. Officials told 7 News that 350 households had been restored as of 1 p.m. through the redistribution of resources in the system.

Officials said they’re unsure if the windy conditions are responsible but crews are investigating the cause of the outage so repairs can be made.

As of 2 p.m., all but a handful of customers’ electricity had been restored.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and advisories for the tri-county region on Wednesday. With wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour in some areas, the NWS expects downed trees and power lines.

See National Grid’s power outage map

The utility also offered the following safety tips:

Keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand and make sure mobile devices are fully charged so you can stay connected in the event of an outage. For more visit ngrid.com/outagecentral

If you see a downed power line, keep away from it and anything it may be in contact with. Downed lines should be immediately reported by calling National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should contact 1-800-642-4272 for information on requesting designation as a life support customer. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

To receive outage alerts by text message, text* REG to 64743. Once registered, text OUT to 64743 to report an outage or STAT to check the status of your outage. *Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to cancel.

Outages can also be reported online or by calling 1-800-867-5222.

To find safety information, report and check the status of outages, view storm updates and access outage maps, visit us at ngrid.com/outagecentral

