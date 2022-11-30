Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings

HERRINGS, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. “Ruthie” Sly, 87, formerly of Herrings, died peacefully Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation.  She was born on May 7, 1935, to Ruth Sherman & Clarence Scougal at home in West Carthage, New York. She moved to Herrings in 1939 and stayed there until 2019 and she then moved to Meadowbrook in Carthage.

She married Clarence Sly on February 7, 1981.

Ruth was primarily a homemaker; she would watch various neighborhood children and she took care of her parents up until their death. She loved her cats and enjoyed phone calls wither her family and friends.

She is survived by one brother, Clifford and his wife Margaret Scougal, Carthage, and a special friend Milton “Micky”, of Black River; and two stepchildren, The Reverend, Robert & (Stephanie) Sly, Carthage; and Brenda V. Sly, Fulton, and step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth is predeceased by her parents, her husband Clarence, who died in 2007; and her siblings; Geraldine Perfetto, Doris Kramer, Clarence “Bob” Scougal, David Scougal, and Robert Scougal.

She was a past member of the Church of the Nazarene, Carthage.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Burial will be held in the Spring in the Black River Cemetery.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Ruth’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

