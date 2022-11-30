Traffic advisory: Boyd Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work on Watertown’s Boyd Street was originally expected to end Wednesday. Instead, work is now expected to wrap up on Friday.

Crews are installing new water service for the Citizens Advocates building, which is where the Great American grocery store was on State Street.

The work closes Boyd between William and South Rutland streets.

People who live there will still be able to access their driveways.

