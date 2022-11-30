Training at Fort Drum includes heavy bomb drops

Fort Drum
Fort Drum
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve been hearing explosions and other loud noises coming from Fort Drum, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there.

Fort Drum officials say the aviation training includes heavy bomb drops.

They say community members can expect elevated noise levels, especially those who live or work near Range 48 in the training area.

Explosions may be heard late Wednesday, and Thursday afternoon and evening, and again on December 6.

To contact 174th Attack Wing Public Affairs regarding a noise issue or other matter, visit http://dmna.ny.gov/community/adk_aircraft/.

