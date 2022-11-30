Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown restaurant has shut it’s doors and will not reopen Wednesday.

A manager at the Denny’s on Watertown’s Arsenal Street says they were told at 4 PM Tuesday afternoon the store would close at the end of business that same night.

Employees were not told if it is a permanent or temporary closure.

We’re told 25 or 30 people currently work there.

The restaurant also closed in May of 2020 following a temporary closure at the start of the pandemic.

At the time, the closure was said to be permanent but it later reopened in November 2020.

Employees say they’re sorry for the regulars who eat there multiple times a week.

